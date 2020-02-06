Suspects in violent murder case denied bail

Zorena Jantze

MARCEL Groenewald aged 19, and Paul Loots, aged 23, who stands accused of violently killing the 45-year-old Samuel Koopman on a busy Windhoek street, were denied bail during their first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court.

Groenewald and Loots are accused of stabbing and cutting open the stomach of their victim in Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Street at around 19:30 on Saturday evening.

They appeared before Magistrate Samunzala Samunzala, and both were represented by defence lawyer Jan Wessels. The state was represented by Rowan van Wyk.

