Suspects in violent murder case denied bail

Zorena Jantze
MARCEL Groenewald aged 19, and Paul Loots, aged 23, who stands accused of violently killing the 45-year-old Samuel Koopman on a busy Windhoek street, were denied bail during their first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court.
Groenewald and Loots are accused of stabbing and cutting open the stomach of their victim in Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Street at around 19:30 on Saturday evening.
They appeared before Magistrate Samunzala Samunzala, and both were represented by defence lawyer Jan Wessels. The state was represented by Rowan van Wyk.
During proceedings Van Wyk argued that the State objects to bail due to the seriousness of the crime, the fact that the investigations are still in an early stage and due to public interest.
Defence lawyer Jan Wessels requested the court that the matter be postponed for a formal bail application, as CCTV footage may reveal that accused number two in the matter, Loots, is not directlly involved in the stabbing of deceased person.
“The involvement of accused two still has to be determined. CCTV footage might reveal if he is indeed involved and the state may thus retract the murder charge against him,” Wessels informed the court.