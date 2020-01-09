Suspected goat thieves nabbed

Placido Hilukilwa

RESIDENTS of Oshakati were shocked to discover that a stock theft syndicate has been operating in their midst for a prolonged time without being noticed.

The syndicate was dismantled Tuesday when the police apprehended three suspected stock thieves who were allegedly conducting their criminal activities in nearby villages and the informal settlements of Oshakati.

It is alleged that an unknown number of thieves have been stealing goats in the surrounding villages and slaughtering the animals before selling the meat to their “female customers” in the informal settlements of Oshakati who then cooked and sold the meat at the Open Market.

