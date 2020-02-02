Suspected Coronavirus infection confirmed in Namibia

Niël Terblanché

SAMPLES sent to a laboratory will rule out or confirm if a 30-year-old woman who was isolated in a Swakopmund Hospital have been infected by the deadly Coronavirus.

The Executive Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ben Nangombe, confirmed that the woman was isolated at the hospital along with the two nurses that first came into contact with her when she reported to the hospital with symptoms associated with the Coronavirus.

Nangombe said a medical doctor, who treated the woman, decided to isolate her and the two nurses after he discovered that the patient recently returned to Namibia from Australia. The patient reportedly travelled from Australia via Doha and landed at the Hosea Kutako International Airport on Thursday.

According to Nangombe the woman travelled to Swakopmund on Friday and reported to the hospital with symptoms which could be associated with the deadly virus.

Pictured: Preventative measures to spot the deadly Coronavirus at the Hosia Kutako International Airport. – Photo: Courtesy of the NAC

He said that samples were taken from the patient and that the samples was sent for testing at a laboratory to rule out or confirm if the deadly virus has reached Namibian shores.

Nangombe said that if test results prove positive protocols and measures will be implanted to trace all the people with whom the woman came into contact since her arrival in Namibia.

The suspected infection puts Namibia on the list of several other African countries that had similar scares. The first suspected case on the African Continent was reported in the Ivory Coast and then four more people were isolated in Ethiopia earlier this week. Kenya also reported a suspected case and on Thursday Botswana also reported that a person who travelled from Asia was kept in isolation while tests are being done to rule out infection with the deadly virus.

In the meantime, the case in the Ivory Coast was reported to be negative.