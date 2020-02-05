Supreme Court upholds election results

Staff Reporter
THE Supreme Court of Namibia today upheld the results of the 2019 Presidential Elections on condition that all the provisions governing the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with a verifiable paper trail are implemented by 21 March 2020.
Chief Justice Peter Shivute ruled that Dr. Panduleni Itula and the four other applicants in the watershed election challenge failed in their attempt to nullify the results of last year’s presidential elections.
The Supreme Court Justice, however, found that as a result of the application, certain constitutional aspects of the challenge need to be considered urgently and in this regard issued a declaratory order that the new Minister of Urban and Rural Development fully implement provisions of the Electoral Act with regard to the use of EVMs during elections without a verifiable paper trail.
Justice Shivute further ordered that the respondents in the matter pay two thirds of the applicants’ legal costs.