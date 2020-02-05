Supreme Court upholds election results

Staff Reporter

THE Supreme Court of Namibia today upheld the results of the 2019 Presidential Elections on condition that all the provisions governing the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with a verifiable paper trail are implemented by 21 March 2020.

Chief Justice Peter Shivute ruled that Dr. Panduleni Itula and the four other applicants in the watershed election challenge failed in their attempt to nullify the results of last year’s presidential elections.

Pictured: Chief Justice Peter Shivute. Photo: Contributed