Supreme Court set to hear election appeal

Staff Reporter

ARGUMENTS in the appeal by Dr. Panduleni Itula, the independent presidential candidate and four others, to have the results of the Presidential and National Assembly elections set aside will be heard by a panel of Supreme Court Judges on Friday.

If Dr. Itula and his four fellow appellants, Henk Mudge of the Republican Party, Epafrans Mukwiilongo of the Namibian Economic Freedom Fighters, Ignatius Shixwameni of the All People’s Party and Mike Kavekotora of the Rally for Democracy and Progress, are successful with their appeal, Namibians will have to return to the polling stations in a rerun of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Dr. Itula and his fellow appellants are basing their case on the Electoral Commission of Namibia’s decision to make use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) without a verifiable paper trail. It will be their case that the Namibian Electoral Act requires the use of a verifiable paper trail along with EVMs national elections are conducted.

