SUN calls for fund increase

Eba Kandovazu

THE newly established Students Union of Namibia (SUN) is demanding for an increase in the Universal Primary Education fund from the education ministry to allow for the smooth implementation and quality delivery of education under the reformed curriculum.

The Union’s Secretary General Benhard Kavau said that the current allocations stand at N$250 per learner at Primary Level and N$350 per learner at secondary level.

“However, as a student union concerned with quality, we propose and direct the amount be increased by 160%. SUN understand that the UPE money is not yet dispersed to schools, so we urge the government to release these funds as soon as possible to allow smooth operation at schools,” he said.

Pictured: SUN Secretary General, Benhard Kavau – Photo: Contributed

The union further called on the fast implementation of Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) subjects in schools.

“SUN welcomes the inclusion of TVET subjects. However, no materials have been observed at schools such as those that can help in wood carvings. SUN suggests that TVET must be utilised in this program to induce practical and serious learning. Through the ministry, there’s a provision of stationary funds per learner and so we direct that this amount be given to schools as from the commencement of classes. SUN has taken note that some textbooks in schools are obsolete and must be discouraged from operation in schools as they do not add any value to the education system,” Kavau added.