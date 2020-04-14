Suicide causes renewed fears of 5G in Walvis Bay

Niël Terblanché

THE suicide of the 22-year-old Meameno Ndakondjelwa Kamati has caused renewed fear of fifth generation (5G) data transmission technology on certain microwave or New Radio frequencies amongst residents of Walvis Bay.

According to the incident report provided by the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region, the young woman, who was last seen alive on Thursday, committed suicide in her flat sometime between then and Saturday morning.

Her boyfriend discovered her lifeless body in her flat on Saturday morning at around 08:30 and according to the incident report, no suicide note was found on the scene.

However, a video clip taken by the deceased person of the communications tower situated on the premises of Telecom Namibia in the centre of Walvis Bay from her flat’s window that started circulating on social media platforms shortly after her death, gave renewed impetus to the conspiracy theory surrounding 5G technology and its purported connection to thousands of COVID-19 deaths around the globe.

In the video clip that Kamati posted on one of her social media accounts, she narrates her fear of 5G technology.

The deceased person also says in her commentary that she did research on the internet about the dangers of the technology and its connection to the thousands of deaths ascribed to COVID-19.

She can be heard repeatedly saying that she is feeling sick and that she is unable to breathe properly.

Kamati can also be heard saying that the Namibian Government is installing the technology secretly to be able to kill off a large number of people.

NO 5G IN NAMIBIA: The communications tower of Telecom Namibia in the central business district of Walvis Bay. – Photo: Contributed

Despite the fact that Namibia’s main telecommunications service providers, as well as the main communications regulation body informing the nation that 5G technology has not been installed anywhere in the country, fake news and conspiracy theories on especially social media platforms is still driving rampant fear of the new technology.

Namibia’s premier mobile telecommunications service provider, MTC, Telecom Namibia and private telecommunication company, all attempted to dispel panic and fear about the new 5G technology by saying that it is yet to be installed in the country.

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) also joined the service providers in dispelling fears.

“CRAN has noted with concern the circulation of the baseless and unfounded misconceptions on social media linking the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) to the deployment of 5G. The information further alleges that 5G towers have been erected in Namibia. In light of the above, CRAN deemed it necessary to set the record straight on this matter” said Jochen Traut, Acting Chief Executive Officer, CRAN in a statement.

Traut made it clear that CRAN has not awarded any Spectrum Licences for the deployment of 5G to any of the four operators providing mobile communication services in Namibia and there are consequently no 5G sites in Namibia to date and added that authority is not aware of any proven correlation between 5G and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As an independent and responsible regulator, the nature and operations of CRAN will at all times be aimed at ensuring the public health and safety of all consumers of ICT products and services”.

Telecom Namibia in its statement said that as the main Information and Communications Technology network infrastructure provider, it would like to dispel these claims and assure the public that company has not implemented 5G anywhere in Namibia yet.

“The introduction of 5G is part of Telecom Namibia’s future plans, and will be done in a responsible manner, and using internationally standardized equipment and collaboration with the CRAN,” the company said in their statement.

In its statement, MTC condemned the malicious 5G rumours and reassured the nation that Namibia that the technology has not been deployed yet.

“Our government has declared a state of emergency because of COVID-19 and Erongo and Khomas Regions are under lockdown for those reasons. People should not make a mockery of the COVID-19 pandemic by spreading such malicious rumours,” the mobile telecommunications service provider said in their statement.

Paratus in a short statement said its communications backbone is built on optic fibre cables and that the installation of 5G technology does not feature high on its agenda in their future undertakings.

No direct correlation between her purported fears of the new generation of communication technology could be made by the officers investigating Kamati’s untimely death because she did not leave a suicide note.

No fatalities as a direct result of COVID-19 have been recorded in Namibia to date.



