Niël Terblanché

The suicide of the 22-year-old Ajay Alistair McNab has left his brother with a myriad of questions after they spent Tuesday night ushering in the New Year.

The lifeless body of McNab was discovered by a person walking past the water towers near the Swakopmund Airport.

According to the incident report provided by the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region, McNab was found hanging from the structure of the old water tower at about 05:00 on New Year’s morning.

His brother, however, approached the police with an enquiry about the victim’s whereabouts which led to the identification of the young man that hanged himself.

According to the victim’s brother they walked from Long Beach to Swakopmund early on Wednesday morning after the New Year’s Eve celebration because they couldn’t get any transport.

The brother told officers that the deceased person did not say anything to him about what was bothering him.

The deceased’s body was taken to Walvis Bay Police Morgue for post mortem examination and to determine what the actual cause of death is.