Submarine cable breaks at worst possible time

Staff Reporter

AT a time where the world and especially Namibia has to rely on communication with the international community the failure of the West Africa Cable System (WACS) forced telecommunication service providers to scramble for alternatives to keep lines open.

The failure of the WACS optic fibre cable was the cause of slower internet speeds in Namibia. It is the second time this year that the cable that connects large parts of southern Africa with the rest of the world failed.

During January both WACS and the SAT3 cable system off the west coast of Africa experienced failure and has since been repaired.

As a result of the slower internet speeds currently experienced by consumers, Telecom Namibia issued a statement in which the service provider said that despite the slower internet speeds Namibia has not been disconnected completely.

CABLE ROUTES: The map indicates where the submarine communication cables are laid along the African shore. – Photo: Contributed

“The break on the West Africa Cable System took place on a cable belonging to Tata Communications between Highbridge in the UK, and Seixal in Portugal. This break in the submarine cable is not affecting internet connectivity for Telecom Namibia and its customers as alternative routes are in place to ensure uninterrupted continuation of internet services should the one route be affected,” the statement said.

Telecom Namibia have access to numerous points of presence (pops), one in Frankfurt, London, Cape Town and Johannesburg each and the company will continue to enhance routing diversity to these pops to minimise loss of traffic in the event of failure on one route.

“This failure does thus not affect Telecom Namibia’s internet services and the services of its customers who directly receive internet connectivity from the company.”

A repair ship was mobilized, and the day on which repairs will be completed was set at the 4th of April 2020.