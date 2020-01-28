Student registration fees stolen

Maria David

BURGLARS used a cutting torch to steal almost a quarter of million dollars in registration fees from the safe in the finance office of the Hifikepunye Pohamba campus of the University of Namibia in Ongwediva.

According to UNAM’s Communications and Marketing Officer for the northern campus, Linus Hamunyela, burglars entered the office sometime during Saturday by breaking through a window. He said before the burglars were able to steal the N$224 580 they broke down three doors in search of the safe where the registration fees was kept.

“They first broke down the door of one office and then they broke down a door to a toilet before eventually breaking down the door of the finance office.”

He said the burglars used a gas flame to cut through the safe door and removed all the cash that was held inside. He added that it seems that whoever committed the crime, planned for it well in advance.

According to Hamunyela the stolen money was paid by prospective students to register for courses at the campus.

Picture for illustrative purposes only