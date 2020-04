Staff Reporter

A CASE of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm was opened against a 23-year-old South African woman after she allegedly hit and injured a soldier who was part of a patrol that closed down a bar in the central business district of Windhoek.

The attack on the member of the Operation Namib Desert patrol occurred at about 04:00 on Friday morning at Ausspannplatz.

The suspect was arrested and it was soon discovered that she is a student at the University of Namibia.