Stop playing the blame game

Maria David

TEACHERS must go back to the drawing board to reflect critically and systematically on their teaching rather than shifting the blame on matters that is beyond their control.

According to Education Executive Director Sannet Steenkamp there has been a tendency of shifting the blame from one person to another, focusing on issues which are beyond their control instead of rolling up their sleeves to solve real problems such as the state of teaching and learning in the school.

Steenkamp made the remarks while speaking during the high level information sharing meeting on the state of education in the Oshana Region on Tuesday.

Pictured: Education Executive Director Sannet Steenkamp. Photo: Contributed