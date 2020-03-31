State of Emergency extends countrywide

Staff Reporter

As of Sunday the regulations of the State of Emergency declared by President Hage Geingob has been extended countrywide.

This was revealed by Information and Communication Technology Minister, Peya Mushelega who explained that it is important to make a distinction between restricted areas and the rest of the country and how regulations apply.

Mushelenga explained for now regulations to the entire country except for regulation 6 which applies to the Khomas and Erongo regions. In other words people are not allowed to leave or travel to these regions Mushelenga said.

Members of the public in the whole country are therefore required to restrict 1, public gatherings, 2, Movement of persons, 3, prohibited to sell alcohol, 4, close all open markets, sheebeens, bars, pubs, and nightclubs, 5, confine themselves to their homes and limitations on how restaurants, cafés, coffee shops should operate, 7. Restricted entry into Namibia and 8, directives as may be issued by the Chief Justice regarding judicial proceedings apply countrywide.

Mushelenga added that the Minister of Health, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula is the authorised person to disseminating information on COVID-19 and that members of the public should refrain from creating and distributing fake news on the pandemic.

“We urge all Namibians to cooperate with law enforcement and other authorised personal. Remember that we have a collective responsibility to contain the virus” Mushelenga concluded.