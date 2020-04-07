State funerals for COVID-19 deaths

Eba Kandovazu

THE Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Ester Muinjangue, today announced that deaths emanating from the coronavirus will be handled with by the state.

This, she said, is because the bodies would still be infectious and could still pose a danger to survivors.

Muinjangue maintained that respect will still be given to family members and consultations with family members will be a priority.

Commenting on the preparedness of informal settlements, she stated that all sectors are required to pull resources together to ensure that people in those areas are catered for.

“We are learning from other countries and this is helping us to prepare for worst-case scenarios. Currently, we have social workers and psychologists deployed to provide psycho-social support to locals. In as much as we are in a critical time, we must think outside of the box. People are becoming more creative and innovative and this is commendable. We are all in this together,” Muinjangue added.

LEARNING FROM OTHERS: Ester Muinjangue Deputy Minister of health and social services. – Photo: Contributed

On the issue of running out of masks and sanitizers across the country, the deputy minister urged retailers and people, in general, to resort to making these. For personal use, she said, home remedies should be used to create sanitizers.

Namibia has so far had 16 positive cases, 3 recoveries and 0 deaths.

Dr Apollus Basenero at the same occasion said that currently, no local or community transmissions have been reported across the country.

All positive cases have been contacts from outside the country. He added that a team of surveillance officers have been dispatched to trace contacts.

Upon successful tracing, mandatory self isolation occurs but testing is not done. Testing, he said, only occurs when it fits the case definition or description.

“We are busy only with targeted testing, but modalities of testing might change. Testing supplies are limited worldwide and we are therefore at the moment strict on case definition or description” Dr Basenero added.