Standard bank donates to the vulnerable

Marthina Mutanga



STANDARD Bank of Namibia has donated items worth a combined total of N$500 000 to communities living in the informal settlements in an effort to deter the further spread of COVID-19.





Amongst the items donated are nine 2 500 litre water tanks, as well as 3 500 containers of hand sanitiser.





Junius Mungunda, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank Namibia, noted that it is their moral obligation to come to the party with the donation so that Namibia can successfully overcome the coronavirus pandemic.





Mungunda added that the bank considered the fact that access to water and sanitation is a basic human right and hence the decision to supply water tanks and sanitisers.





“We kindly invite and welcome the general public to make donations to the Buy-a-Brick account, and reference COVID-19, in order to mobilise more support towards their fellow Namibians in need. Every contribution counts at this point,” Mungunda said.



