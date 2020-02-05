Stabbing at Okahandja school is the last straw

Maria David

EDUCATION Executive Director Sannet Steenkamp has taken the gloves off as she reiterated the condemnation of criminal behaviour of learners at schools, saying that such people has no place in any school in Namibia.

This followed after Grade 10 male pupil from Okahandja Secondary School stabbed a teacher with a knife on the school premises last week Wednesday.

Speaking during the high level information sharing meeting on the state of education in the Oshana Region, Steenkamp said that the stabbing of teacher at Okahandja should be the last one.

