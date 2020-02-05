Stabbing at Okahandja school is the last straw

Maria David
EDUCATION Executive Director Sannet Steenkamp has taken the gloves off as she reiterated the condemnation of criminal behaviour of learners at schools, saying that such people has no place in any school in Namibia.
This followed after Grade 10 male pupil from Okahandja Secondary School stabbed a teacher with a knife on the school premises last week Wednesday.
Speaking during the high level information sharing meeting on the state of education in the Oshana Region, Steenkamp said that the stabbing of teacher at Okahandja should be the last one.
The teacher was rushed to the hospital where he received medical treatment.
Steenkamp stated schools should be places of safety where parents and guardians entrust their children’s education to the care of teachers.
“A child that causes injuries to others or any teacher has no place in our schools and we will not tolerate such barbaric behaviours,” said Steenkamp.
She urged everyone to create a culture of care and stop playing blame games in schools.