SPYL unhappy with new education curriculum

Eba Kandovazu
IN light of the newly introduced education curriculum, which amongst others stipulates that Grade 10 part time learners will not be able to complete their studies on a full-time basis, the Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) condemned the directive, saying it would subsequently force learners to look for private institutions, which are pricey.
SPYL, through its Secretary of information and publicity, Gerson Dumeni, proposed that the education ministry reconsider placing part-time learners on a full-time basis and that those who feel that they can continue with Namcol should also be given such a preference.
This, Dumeni says, is due to the fact that the content of the legacy curriculum for grade 11 which has phased out about 85% and is now taught in grade 10 for the new curriculum.
“Thus, instead of denying the part-time learners the full-time studies by compelling them to continue with old curriculum, it is beneficial to place them in grade 10 current curriculum and continue with advanced subsidiary level. SPYL is requesting the ministry of higher education to monitor this situation as it will also end up affecting the high education throughout the exit of learners from grade 11. We may end up with insufficient space in vocational institutions and we have no enough qualified numbers of students to the university levels. Thus, we urge stakeholders like UNAM and NUST to also come on board,” Dumeni said.