SPYL unhappy with new education curriculum

Eba Kandovazu

IN light of the newly introduced education curriculum, which amongst others stipulates that Grade 10 part time learners will not be able to complete their studies on a full-time basis, the Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) condemned the directive, saying it would subsequently force learners to look for private institutions, which are pricey.

SPYL, through its Secretary of information and publicity, Gerson Dumeni, proposed that the education ministry reconsider placing part-time learners on a full-time basis and that those who feel that they can continue with Namcol should also be given such a preference.

EDUCATION WOES: SPYL Secretary for publicity, Gerson Dumeni. – Photo: Contributed