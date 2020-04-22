SPYL donates food to the needy

Eba Kandovazu

THE Swapo Party Youth League (SOYL) this morning donated food parcels to 46 households in the outskirts of the Windhoek West constituency.

The small community, consisting of only shacks, was also paid a courtesy visit by the Governor of Khomas Region, Laura Mcleod-Katjirua, who accompanied the SPYL.

According to the league’s Secretary of Finance and Administration, Mirjam Nghidipo, the food parcels, worth N$10 000, were given to household members who are in need.

“This community is faced with different challenges such as a lack of proper sanitation. We just came here to do our part and contribute the little we have,” Nghidipo said.