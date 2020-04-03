Spar donates to flood affected residents

Maria David

THE Spar group of companies has donated bags of maize meal to flood affected communities in Oshakati.

The residents who benefited from the 100 bags of 10kg of maize meal were relocated from Oshoopala, Oneshila and Uupindi settlements, where many houses were flooded following heavy rains in northern Namibia this year.

A total of 365 households and 700 individuals have been camping at Ehenye since February after their houses were flooded at informal settlements.

Oshakati-East Constituency Councillor, Abner Shikongo, said the people at the Ehenye site are in dire need of food as the COVID-19 pandemic made it near impossible for them to earn an income.

Pictured: Spar Oshakati handover food items of Oshakati Town Council. Photo: Maria David

“Most of them were surviving on their street vending businesses or by selling kapana,” said Shikongo, adding that the lockdown which limits, among other, street vending and has resulted in the closure of the Oshakati open market has left many without the means to survive.

Mayor of Oshakati Angelus Iiyambo, noted that the Spar donation comes at a time when the Oshakati Town Council is struggling to feed flood affected residents.

Iiyambo promised that his council is going to distribute the bags accordingly, while at the same time urging other companies to emulate Spar’s example by also donating food to the flood victims.