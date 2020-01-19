Southern Namibia receives more rain

Niël Terblanché
THANKFUL farmers over large parts of southern Namibia celebrated as good rains fell in their area.
Over the past 48 hours the area to the east of Keetmanshoop received good downpours for a second time in ten days which brought hope that more rain could follow.
Areas in south western Namibia and parts of the Namib Desert also received some sporadic showers over the past two days.
Farmers from Solitaire to Maltahöhe again reported good rains in their area.
Sustained heavy showers over the Khomas Hochland filled lower laying areas with flood water and many rivers that has not run for years came into flood.
At Namib Rand on the escarpment at least 40 millimetres of rain was measured.
Heavy downpours were also reported at Mariental and Hoachanas while the residents of Rehoboth also reported some showers.
Residents of Windhoek and surrounding areas also reported steady down pours over the past two days.
To the west heavy downpours were reported in the area of Karibib and Omaruru.
According to the Namibia Meteorological Service residents of the the interior of Namibia can expect partly cloudy and hot to very hot conditions with a few isolated thundershowers in the north-east. Windy conditions are expected in the interior.
Weather conditions at the Coast will be partly cloudy and warm with fog patches at first.