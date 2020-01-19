Southern Namibia receives more rain

Niël Terblanché

THANKFUL farmers over large parts of southern Namibia celebrated as good rains fell in their area.

Over the past 48 hours the area to the east of Keetmanshoop received good downpours for a second time in ten days which brought hope that more rain could follow.

Areas in south western Namibia and parts of the Namib Desert also received some sporadic showers over the past two days.

Farmers from Solitaire to Maltahöhe again reported good rains in their area.

Photos: Courtesy of various contributors to the Reën in Namibia Facebook page

