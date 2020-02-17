Southern Namibia receives good rain

Niël Terblanché

THE wide open plains between Karasburg and Grunau were turned into torrents of flood water after heavy down pours occurred over large parts of southern Namibia.

Although no official measurements are available, farmers in the south eastern corner of the country reported as much as 40 millimetres of rain that fell in places.

Video: Travellers on the road between Grünau and Karasburg in the south eastern corner of Namibia were awed by the masses of water that accumulated in the plains after good down pours occurred over on Sunday. Footage: Contributed