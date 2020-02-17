Southern Namibia receives good rain

Niël Terblanché
THE wide open plains between Karasburg and Grunau were turned into torrents of flood water after heavy down pours occurred over large parts of southern Namibia.
Although no official measurements are available, farmers in the south eastern corner of the country reported as much as 40 millimetres of rain that fell in places.
Since Saturday rain also fell in areas surrounding places like Aroab, Gochas, Mariental, Kalkrand, Rehoboth and Malthöhe.
According to the Namibia Meteorological Service partly cloudy and warm to hot weather conditions with scattered to widespread thundershowers in the north, Khomas, Omaheke and Hardap Regions can be expected for the next two days. Partly cloudy and hot conditions with a few to isolated thundershowers are in the forecast for the rest of the country.
Residents of the coast can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with fog patches in the mornings.