Southern Namibia finally receives rain

Niël Terblanché

AFTER years of no rain, heavy showers surprised thankful farmers in parts of southern Namibia while good rains continued in the north.

Although no official measurements are available one farmer about 40 kilometres east of Keetmanshoop reported that 40 millimetres fell at his homestead and that the river near his home came into flood.

The thundershower that soaked the parched earth was preceded by strong winds which caused some damage to infrastructure.

The rain to the east of Keetmanshoop also caused the Löwen River to flood for the first time in years.

Photos: Courtesy of various contributors to the Reën in Namibia Facebook page

