Some parts of Namibia experience good rains

Marthina Mutanga

DATA of the Namibia Meteorological Service (NMS) shows that the December rainfall was largely above average over most of the country, except over the southern regions where below average rainfall was observed.

According to meteorologist Simon Dirkse, Farm Okahua in the Khomas region reported the highest and heaviest rains within 24 hours of 97.5mm followed by Ruuga in the Kavango West (80.0mm), Endola in the Ohangwena region and Ondangwa in the Oshana region.

According to Dirkse, the eastern areas of the Zambezi region reported below average rainfall during December, after a very good performance during November.

Pictured: Heavy thunder clouds as seen at Oshivelo .- Picture: Contributed