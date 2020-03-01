Sluice opening at Von Bach Dam imminent

Niël Terblanché
THE water level in the Von Bach dam only needs to climb with two and half percent more before it will be at 100 percent full capacity and the opening of the flood gates for the first time since 2006.
The water level in the dam is less than 40 centimetres from the point where it will reach the emergency spill over chute and officials opening the sluice gates.
The dam was receiving inflow of 39 cubic metres per second at some stage on Saturday afternoon and it was estimated that the water level would reach the 99 percent mark by Sunday morning.
The Namibia Hydrological Service issued a to people living on the banks of the Swakop River to be aware that the sluices might be opened at any time and that the ensuing rush of large volumes of water downstream could pose danger to people and animals.