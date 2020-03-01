Sluice opening at Von Bach Dam imminent

Niël Terblanché

THE water level in the Von Bach dam only needs to climb with two and half percent more before it will be at 100 percent full capacity and the opening of the flood gates for the first time since 2006.

The water level in the dam is less than 40 centimetres from the point where it will reach the emergency spill over chute and officials opening the sluice gates.

Pictured: The structure in which the sluices of the Von Bach Dam are situated. – Photo: Contributed