Slim majority would support higher taxes survey shows

MORE than half of the Namibian population that participated in the Afrobarometer survey said they would support paying higher taxes if it meant more government services and better safety nets.

The Afrobarometer survey is a pan-African, nonpartisan survey research network that provides reliable data on Africans’ experiences and evaluations of quality of life, governance, and democracy.

Responses to a series of survey questions on taxation show that of the 1,2000 who were interviewed, about one-third are unhappy about tax rates, but at the same time, few of them find it easy to get information about required taxes and fees.

