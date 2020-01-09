Slight improvement in NSSCO results

Eba Kandovazu & Zorena Jantze
THE performance of the 2019 Grade 12 Ordinary Level full-time candidates has seen a slight improvement, with 81.8% of all candidates qualifying for admission to higher learning institutions, compared to last year’s 78.2%.
In total, 987 more candidates qualified for degree courses and 3.6% qualified for entry into higher education institutions in general.
This was revealed by the Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka, at the official announcement of the release of provisional results.
The deputy minister, while congratulating the top performing schools, also expressed concern over the constant domination of the same schools and regions in the top 20 year in and year out, questioning why the other schools are failing to make the top list.
“Nonetheless, let me congratulate all the candidates for the hard work they have put in during the 2018 and 2019 academic years,” Nghipondoka said.
A total 92.7% full-time, 81.5% part-time and 88% combined entries were graded in various subjects last year.
She added that the results reflect a different picture than the one of 2018 with the performance of English, Mathematics and Physical Science with D and better grades all showing a poorer performance.
Nghipondoka stated that the gap was narrowing gradually over the years, with English that met the set target of 35% in 2018 but dropped slightly to 33.7%. The same trend is observed in Mathematics, with the slight drop of 0.8% from 42.0% to 41.2%.
In Biology, she noted that candidates did remarkably well with an improvement of 1.9%.
Nghipondoka further stated that the performance of candidates in Physical Science is a cause of concern and Senior Education Officers under the leadership of the Deputy Director should get to the bottom of the matter.
“Carry out an investigation as to what went wrong and as a region work out strategies to remedy that situation without any delay,” Nghipondoka stated.
In addition, she stated that to mitigate the low performance in English 2nd language, a National conference for English will be held before the end of March to unpack the reasons for the persistent poor performance at schools.
NSSCO certificates will be available in April 2020. Therefore, full-time and part time candidates are advised to collect their certificates from the centres where they sat for their examinations in 2019.