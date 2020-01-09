Slight improvement in NSSCO results

Eba Kandovazu & Zorena Jantze

THE performance of the 2019 Grade 12 Ordinary Level full-time candidates has seen a slight improvement, with 81.8% of all candidates qualifying for admission to higher learning institutions, compared to last year’s 78.2%.

In total, 987 more candidates qualified for degree courses and 3.6% qualified for entry into higher education institutions in general.

This was revealed by the Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka, at the official announcement of the release of provisional results.

The deputy minister, while congratulating the top performing schools, also expressed concern over the constant domination of the same schools and regions in the top 20 year in and year out, questioning why the other schools are failing to make the top list.

“Nonetheless, let me congratulate all the candidates for the hard work they have put in during the 2018 and 2019 academic years,” Nghipondoka said.

A total 92.7% full-time, 81.5% part-time and 88% combined entries were graded in various subjects last year.

Pictured: Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka, at the official announcement of the release of the Grade 12 Ordinary Level results. – Photo: Eba Kandovazu