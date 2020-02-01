Six arrested with wildlife contraband

Maria David
SIX people were apprehended by the Namibian Police in the Oshana Region when they were found with wildlife contraband in their possession.
The contraband smugglers were caught with four pangolin skins and one live animal in their possession.
The arrests was confirmed by Warrant Officer Frieda Shikole of NamPol’s Community Affairs Division in the region, saying that all of the arrests was done after police got tipped of by members of the public.
According to Shikole the recovered wildlife contraband is valued at N$200 000.
In a separate incident a 36-year-old man was found in possession of a dried pangolin skin hidden at the his house at Ehafo village in the Uukwiyuushona.
“The value of the pangolin skin is N$ 50 000,” said Shikole, adding that the suspect has been arrested and detained at the holding cells of the Ondangwa Police Station.