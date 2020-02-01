Six arrested with wildlife contraband

Maria David

SIX people were apprehended by the Namibian Police in the Oshana Region when they were found with wildlife contraband in their possession.

The contraband smugglers were caught with four pangolin skins and one live animal in their possession.

The arrests was confirmed by Warrant Officer Frieda Shikole of NamPol’s Community Affairs Division in the region, saying that all of the arrests was done after police got tipped of by members of the public.

Picture for illustrative purposes