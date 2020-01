TWO Zimbabwean women, cowives Rachel and Carol Nkata, implicated in the murder of the ten-year-old Natalie Chipombo whose remains were found in a rubbish skip in Windhoek North over the weekend have made their first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder read with the provisions of the domestic violence act, defeating the course of justice and the mutilation or violation of a murdered person’s body.