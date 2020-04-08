Siren calls residents to prayer

Niël Terblanché

THE old air-raid siren in Walvis Bay, which normally go off to announce the hour of 13:00, sounded at noon today to call residents of the harbour town to prayer.

At the start of the week, President Hage Geingob, called for a Day of National Prayer to be observed by the nation.

The aim of the Day of National Prayer is to unite Namibians in faith.

Geingob requested people to humble themselves and lift their voices to pray for the protection and welfare of the country in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishop Sageus /Keib led the nation in prayer from the State House.