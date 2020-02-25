Sigo ends Swapo office siege

Maria David

SIGO Amunyela, the leader of the group of disgruntled Swapo Party supporters in the Oshana Region has ended the siege of the Swapo Party Regional office.

“The opening of the office follows a consensus derived after a dialogue between the inter-dialogue committee of the Regional Executive Committee and the representatives of the petitioners on Monday,” said Amunyela.

The closure of the office on Friday afternoon follows several protests by the party supporters and last month’s request for Swapo Party Regional coordinator Samuel Nelongo to resign from the office with immediate effects.

Amunyela stated that the step to close down the party regional office was not by instructions from anyone or the Swapo headquarters, but a step taken by angry party supporters in the region. He added that no prominent figure in the ruling party was behind the old move.

Photo by Maria David