Sigo ends Swapo office siege

Maria David
SIGO Amunyela, the leader of the group of disgruntled Swapo Party supporters in the Oshana Region has ended the siege of the Swapo Party Regional office.
“The opening of the office follows a consensus derived after a dialogue between the inter-dialogue committee of the Regional Executive Committee and the representatives of the petitioners on Monday,” said Amunyela.
The closure of the office on Friday afternoon follows several protests by the party supporters and last month’s request for Swapo Party Regional coordinator Samuel Nelongo to resign from the office with immediate effects.
Amunyela stated that the step to close down the party regional office was not by instructions from anyone or the Swapo headquarters, but a step taken by angry party supporters in the region. He added that no prominent figure in the ruling party was behind the old move.
“No one has instructed us to open the office. If you believe that you are lying to yourself, telling yourself that some people are behind our move. I am not the one that locked down the office, but Swapo party members did and they are 100 percent right,” said Amunyela.
He said that the reason for ending the standoff at the office is for the love of the mighty Swapo Party nothing else and no one has forced them to come and take the locks and chains off the doors.
“If our demands are not adhered to, we still have the full right to lock down the office again,” he noted.
Amunyela stated that laying siege to the regional office was not the end of the matter but a means to signify the seriousness of the issues raised by the petitioners which in their opinion were not receiving sufficient consideration.
The disgruntled supporters have given the Swapo Party only two weeks to respond to their demands and that failure to do so will result in further direct action.
After receiving a new set of demand letters from the group of disgruntled party supporters, the Chairperson of the Regional Executive Committee, Werner Iita, declined to comment on the matter, saying that Amunyela has already said it all.