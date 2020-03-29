Shortage of health officials temporarily halts supply chain

Niël Terblanché

SCORES of truck drivers on their way to South Africa to fetch food and other vital goods were turned back at the roadblock south of Rehoboth because of a lack of health officials that were supposed to be on duty.

The Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga, confirmed that officers on duty at the roadblocks had no other choice because no trucks can be allowed to proceed unless the drivers are tested and given a relatively clean bill of health.

“The trucks had to return to Windhoek and all were requested to park at the big open area next to the Wernhill Park Mall where all were eventually tested and allowed to continue their journeys south. It has to be noted that these truck drivers are in a constant state of quarantine while on the job.

They are confined to isolation spaces while their trucks are loaded and unloaded,” the General said.

FRUSTRATED DRIVERS: A truck driver narrates his frustration after getting stuck at the police checkpoint south of Rehoboth. – Footage: Contributed

He further stated that drivers were briefed to treat the cabs of their trucks as their personal isolation zones while on duty.

“Once they stop driving for an extended period of time these drivers will unfortunately have to go into a further 14 days of quarantine just to make 100 percent sure that they will not transmit the virus to other people,” he said.

General Ndeitunga said that health officials will be on duty at the roadblocks on the borders of the Khomas and Erongo Regions. He added that if it is not the case, truck drivers will have to wait at depots until they know for sure that an official is on duty at the roadblocks to screen them.

The general indicated that contingency measures will be implemented as time progresses to ensure that the supply chain does break during the partial lockdown of Namibia.

The Namibian Government declared the transport of goods and food as an essential element to the country’s effort to combat the coronavirus and closed all points of entry except for the two border crossings into South Africa and the Trans Kalahari post on the border with Botswana.