Maria David

INFIGHTING within the Oshakati Town Council turned the swearing-in ceremony into a drama, as Kartina Shimbulu’s return to the council angered some members.

During the council election Katrina Shimbulu was re-nominated and sworn-in as a member of the Oshakati Town Council and member of the Management Committee, without some of the council members being informed in advance.

Angelus Iiyambo was re-elected as the Mayor of Oshakati while Ndamononghenda Hamunjela will serve as deputy mayor. Loise Shivolo also retained her position as member of Management Committee.

Allegations were rife during the elections of council members on Monday, that two members of Swapo party in the council were protesting as they were unable to get the seats which they desired.

