Shebeens and barbershops moved to the backyards

Placido Hilukilwa



A NUMBER of hairdressers and shebeen owners in the northern regions are obeying the letter – but not the spirit – of the regulations put in place as part of the lockdown declared in Namibia recently in response to the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Having closed their businesses as required by the regulations, some have simply transferred their informal businesses into their backyards where they continue to serve their customers – business as usual!

The Namibian police, constituency councillors and village headmen have taken note of the latest development and have issued stern warnings to those involved urging them to stop forthwith or face consequences.

Informanté contacted one hairdresser and two shebeen owners who are now doing business in their backyards to enquire why they are doing that, thereby putting their customers at risk of COVID-19 infection.

Understandably, all three were reluctant to be interviewed and spoke only on condition of anonymity.

A young female shebeen owner said. “The lockdown is understandable, but the government was supposed to come up with an alternative, some kind of assistance to those of us who are negatively affected. I have closed my shebeen, but I am a single mother with four children to feed,” she said while her five customers continued to enjoy their beer and wine, paying only a cursory look at the reporter.

She said that her meagre savings will be depleted soon. “What then? How will my children and I survive?” she asked.

A hairdresser, who appears to be in his late forties, said he has two reasons to continue providing service to his customers.

The first is customer pressure.

The second is money.

“My loyal customers are turning up demanding my service … and I need the money,” he said.

Another shebeen owner said: “We are all afraid of the deadly virus, but we must make ends meet. My shebeen is my only source of income. My wife is a vendor at the open market, but the place is now closed. We have no alternative but to continue trading at home although on a limited scale,” he said.