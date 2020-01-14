Shanghala hanger-on abandons formal bail hearing

Staff Reporter

NIGEL van Wyk, the close acquittance and employee of disgraced former Justice Minister Sakeus Shanghala, failed to show up for a formal bail application in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court.

The formal bail application of the man accused of removing sensitive material and documents relating to the investigation in the fisheries corruption scandal in which his employer is accused, was scheduled to take place on Friday.

It is unclear at this stage why the bail application could not be heard as scheduled.

Van Wyk, 39, was arrested in December on a charge of attempting to defeat the course of justice after investigators found him at the luxury residence of Shanghala attempting to remove files, data storage devices and ammunition from the house.

Pictured: Nigel van Wyk during his first court appearance during December last year. – Photo: Contributed