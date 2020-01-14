Shanghala hanger-on abandons formal bail hearing

Staff Reporter
NIGEL van Wyk, the close acquittance and employee of disgraced former Justice Minister Sakeus Shanghala, failed to show up for a formal bail application in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court.
The formal bail application of the man accused of removing sensitive material and documents relating to the investigation in the fisheries corruption scandal in which his employer is accused, was scheduled to take place on Friday.
It is unclear at this stage why the bail application could not be heard as scheduled.
Van Wyk, 39, was arrested in December on a charge of attempting to defeat the course of justice after investigators found him at the luxury residence of Shanghala attempting to remove files, data storage devices and ammunition from the house.
One Ndapunikwa Nathanael, Shanghala’s romantic partner, was also apprehended by police but was later released due to a lack of sufficient evidence against her.
At his first court appearance, Van Wyk’s lawyer, Mervin Katuvezirauina, initially indicated to Magistrate Venatius Alweendo that a formal bail application would be heard on Friday.
When the police apprehended Shanghala in November last year, Van Wyk was also arrested when he reportedly interfered with police officers while they were attempting to arrest Shanghala and his friend, James Hatuikulipi.
The duo had just arrived from Cape Town and were arrested alongside former Fisheries minister, Benhard Esau, his son-in-law Tamson Hatuikulipi, Investec manager, Ricardo Gustavo and James’ relative, Pius Mwatelulo. The six are implicated in a massive fishing quota corruption scandal involving an Icelandic fishing company, Samherji.