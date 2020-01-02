Several people hospitalised after ingesting poison

Niël Terblanché

THREE people on holiday in Henties Bay were admitted to a hospital in Swakopmund in a critical condition after they ingested poisoned food during a family gathering on New Year’s Day.

Besides the three people who are in critical condition 27 other members of the family group suffered various degrees of poisoning. Of those eight more had to be transported by ambulance to the hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Brian Low who stands at the head of LifeLink Emergency Rescue Services said his ambulances were called to a doctor’s practice in the holiday town to assist with the transportation to the hospital of the more serious cases.

“LifeLink had two ambulances available, but activated other ambulance services in view of the number of patients. Code Red and E-Med then dispatched ambulances from Swakopmund to assist with the evacuation of the victims.”

Pictured: Ambulances from three different private emergency companies were used to transport 11 people from Henties Bay to Swakopmund after they ingested poisoned food. – Photo: Courtesy of LifeLink Emergency Rescue Services.