Seven test positive for Coronavirus in SA

SOUTH Africa’s Health minister Zweli Mkhize has just announced that four more people from the tourist group from Italy have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Out of the large group, 7 have tested positive while others remain in quarantine.

Mkhize says the government is tracking each patient and their contacts.

Last week, the Department of Health announced that a man from the KwaZulu-Natal was the first in the country to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus after returning from a trip to Italy with his wife.

On Saturday, test results confirmed that the wife had the virus as well, with a third confirmed case also reported over the weekend.

Source: News24

Mkhize announced on Monday that four more people who were part of the group of 10 travellers who recently returned to South Africa from Italy – the same group from which South Africa’s first three coronavirus patients came – have tested positive.

This brings to seven the number of people who have been diagnosed with the deadly virus in the country.

“At least we know the people involved,” Mkhize said, adding “The people who are getting infected had been to countries other than China which means we need to be more vigilant.”

One case in the North West has caused concern but tests have since indicated a negative result.

Mkhize says they will keep following up with those who could have been in contact with the teacher suspected of having the virus at Greyston Prep School which closed for the day after concerns that the teacher was in contact with the group from Italy.

Mkhize said these results were not surprising.