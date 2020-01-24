Second Fishrot bribery accomplice remanded in custody

Eba Kandovazu
SAKARIA Kuutondokwa Kokule, who was arrested for attempting to bribe an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigating officer, today made his first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court in Windhoek.
Kukole, 47, faces a count of intending to use gratification as an inducement with the alternative charge of improperly influencing an authorised law enforcement officer, as well as a count of attempting to defeat the course of justice.
During proceedings before Magistrate Linus Samunzala, the accused person was informed that his case will be added to that of Jason Iyambo, 35, who appeared in court on the same charges on Wednesday. Kokule will henceforth appear as accused number two in this particular matter.
It is alleged that on Monday, Iyambo and Kokule approached an investigating officer of the ACC and requested the official to provide them with bank cards currently being held in evidence by the corruption watchdog. The bank cards that were requested reportedly belong to James Hatuikulip and Pius Mwatelulo, who are currently in prison along with former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau, former justice minister, Sacky Shanghala, Tamson Hatuikulipi and suspended manager of Investec Namibia, Ricardo Gustavo.
The six, who were all arrested late last year, have been implicated in what is purported to be one of the biggest corruption scandals Namibia has ever seen.
The state in the matter opposed bail on the grounds that Kokule might interfere with the investigation and that the charges against him are of a very serious nature.
As was the case with Iyambo, Kokule also obtained the services of a legal representative before he appeared in court.
Magistrate Samunzala remanded Kokule in custody until 20 February when Iyambo, as the first accused in the matter, will also return to court.
Defense lawyer Germaine Muchali, who appeared on behalf of Kokule, informed the court that his client intends to bring a formal bail application to the magistrate’s court before that date.
The initial six accused persons in the Fishrot saga will also return to the same Magistrate’s Court on 20 February 2020.