Second Fishrot bribery accomplice remanded in custody

Eba Kandovazu

SAKARIA Kuutondokwa Kokule, who was arrested for attempting to bribe an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigating officer, today made his first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court in Windhoek.

Kukole, 47, faces a count of intending to use gratification as an inducement with the alternative charge of improperly influencing an authorised law enforcement officer, as well as a count of attempting to defeat the course of justice.

During proceedings before Magistrate Linus Samunzala, the accused person was informed that his case will be added to that of Jason Iyambo, 35, who appeared in court on the same charges on Wednesday. Kokule will henceforth appear as accused number two in this particular matter.

It is alleged that on Monday, Iyambo and Kokule approached an investigating officer of the ACC and requested the official to provide them with bank cards currently being held in evidence by the corruption watchdog. The bank cards that were requested reportedly belong to James Hatuikulip and Pius Mwatelulo, who are currently in prison along with former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau, former justice minister, Sacky Shanghala, Tamson Hatuikulipi and suspended manager of Investec Namibia, Ricardo Gustavo.



Pictured: The 47-year-old Namibian Police officer Sakaria Kuutondokwa Kokule in the dock before he appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on amongst others, a charge of corruption.. – Photo: Eba Kandovazu

Pictured: The 47-year-old Namibian Police officer Sakaria Kuutondokwa Kokule in the dock before he appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on amongst others, a charge of corruption.. – Photo: Eba Kandovazu