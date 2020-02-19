Search for missing skipper called off

Niël Terblanché

THE Fisher Bank and two other fishing vessels, the Begonia and the Victory, responded to the emergency call shortly after the skipper of the Resplendent, Carlo Gordon, declared an emergency at around 13:00 on Tuesday.

Gordon was unaccounted for after the hake trawler sank and the search for the missing skipper has been called off a short while ago. The mandatory search period of 24 hours came to an end at 15:00.

Video: The dramatic rescue of the crew of the Resplendent at sea was filmed from the wheel house of another vessel that came to their aid. – Footage: Contributed

By the time the other vessels reached the spot where the Resplendent sank most of the hull was already underwater. It took less then ten minutes for the stricken ship to sink and most of her crew members did not even have time to don dry suits or any other emergency equipment. They swam to the life rafts that deployed automatically after jumping into the water.

The 26 crew members were successfully rescued and picked out of the water by the Fisher Bank.

The Resplendent crew arrived back in Walvis Bay on Board the Fisher Bank early on Wednesday morning and was taken to the Welwitschia Private Hospital in Walvis Bay for treatment and observation.

Three crew members that sustained injuries during the ordeal were admitted and will have to stay overnight for observation.