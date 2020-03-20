Seafood company donates to Penduleni PS

Maria David

NOORDBURG Seafood Processor on Friday donated learning material to a northern-based primary school.

Amongst the items donated to the Panduleni Primary School in the Omusati Region is a 2 500ml water tank, two desktop computers, netball attire, four netball and soccer balls and a playground for pre-primary learners, valued at N$50 000.

The primary school, established in 1979, has an enrollment of 213 learners from pre-primary to grade 7 and a total of 9 teachers.

Inspector of education in the Etayi circuit, Hans Shikongo, said the education ministry has put in place strategies to improve the education system in the form of the new curriculum.

Other strategies, he said, included the introduction of pre-primary education as part of vision 2030.

Shikongo notes that the donated computers will “open the eyes” of the learner and allow them to expand their knowledge.

According to him, the donation is a symbol that the company is prepared to meet government halfway, whilst contributing to the betterment of the education of the Namibian child.

“Education is the key link for the youth and the nation. It’s almost impossible to be a strong nation with a strong economy without better education,” said Shikongo.

Handing over the donation, Chairperson of the board of directors for Noordburg Seafood Processor, Usko Shivute, said the company responded positively to the call of the ministry of fisheries and marine resources to engage in corporate social responsibility and thus the sponsorship to the school.

“We responded to the call to provide support for learning materials to the school,” he added.