Sea claims vehicle

A TOUR operator who frequents the Namibian Coast and the pristine Sandwich Harbor Area captured dramatic pictures of the luxury Prado vehicle that was claimed by the stormy seas of the notorious Skeleton Coast. Although the full details of the mishap are not known, the vehicle got stuck on the beach close to a rising tide and before any assistance could turn up, it was overwhelmed by the high tide. It is also not yet known if a recovery operation will be launched during low tide or if the Prado will be left at the mercy of the waves of the Atlantic.