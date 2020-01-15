School leavers refused results

Nathaniel Heita

LEARNERS of the Gabriel Taapopi Secondary School who completed Grade 12 last year have run into problems in getting their examination results.

During February 2019 a decision was taken during meeting that parents will assist the school with some form of contribution. In the past such contributions were used to buy a bus for the school and during the February meeting it was agreed that the contribution should continue to address resource shortages.

It was specified that emphasis should be placed on a photocopy machine and paper to make sure that the machine could be put to good use.

Parents were also requested to make a contribution of N$300 which parents could pay in instalments. Learners were also asked to contribute two reams of A4 printer paper.

Photo: Contributed