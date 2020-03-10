School and hostel calendar changed for 2020

Staff Reporter

THE Ministry of Education Art and Culture has amended the 2020 school calendar to make provisions for Independence Day celebrations.

Education Executive Director, Sanet Steenkamp, said the new amendment means that Friday, 20 March 2020, will now be a school holiday.

Steenkamp further announced that Thursday, 9 April 2020, will be the last school day of the first term, while Monday, 11 May 2020, is now the first school day of term 2.

Monday, 31 August 2020, is now the first school day of term 3.

AMENDED SCHOOL CALENDER: A new calendar is now available for state schools. Photos: File

That means that hostel boarders will be able to leave on Thursday, 19 March 2020, while their last school day for term 1 for hostel boarders will be 9 April like everyone else.

For the second term, the first day in the hostels will be Sunday, 10 May 2020, while Sunday 30 August 2020 will be the first day in the hostels for term 3.

“The school calendar is communicated to all school principals, hostel superintendents and chief hostel matrons. These staff members are the ones responsible for managing the school hostels and will need to ensure that hostel food orders from the catering companies are done in accordance with these changes,” said Steenkamp.

According to Steenkamp, hostel offices in the region should also monitor the completion of the pro-forma meal orders, register for issuing and receiving of food stuffs and the forthrightly return of meals to ensure that hostels are not ordering more than is needed and the ministry is invoiced according to meals consumed as per number of boarder present in the hostels.