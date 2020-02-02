Schengen visa applications outsourced

Staff Reporter

AS fom the beginning of March this year the German Embassy will outsource the application process for Schengen visas in Namibia to a private service provider in Windhoek.

In a statement the German Embassy said that the TLS Group S.A. will from 2 March 2020 operate the Visa Application Centre (VAC).

According to the European Visa Code, Germany represents Belgium, France, Greece, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and Hungary in Schengen visa matters. Thus, Schengen visa procedures for these countries will also be handled at the same VAC.

Detailed information regarding the visa application and online appointment booking process at the VAC will be available on the TLS website, which will be accessible from next month.

