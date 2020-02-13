Scattered showers in the south

Niël Terblanché

RESIDENTS of southern Namibia can look forward to scattered thundershowers over large parts from today onwards.

The Namibia Meteorological Service in its forecast stated that the western part of the country can expect sunny and hot weather while cloudy conditions will prevail elsewhere. The cloudy conditions will be accompanied by isolated thundershowers while large parts f the south can expect scattered showers.

Residents of the coast can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with rain along the southern shore.

People in Keetmanshoop reported that a good downpour occurred late on Wednesday afternoon while the areas around Karasburg and Grunau also received some rain. To the west Helmeringhausen also received rain.

The good rains of the past two days in central and southern Namibia was preceded by heavy rains over large parts of the north over the weekend. Photos: Courtesy to the various contributors to the Reën in Namibia Facebook page.

Further to the north and west soft but continuous rain fell throughout Wednesday afternoon. Towards the north farmers at Schlip and Rietoog also reported good downpours over the past 24 hours.

Scattered showers also occurred in and around Windhoek on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Further to the north people living in and around the towns of Tsumeb, Outjo and Otjiwarongo also reported some rain over the past two days.