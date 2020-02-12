Samherji on the warpath about seized vessel

Niël Terblanché

The Namibian Police are ready to face the multinational Icelandic fishing company at the centre of the fisheries corruption scandal in court over the seizure of the Heinaste super trawler in the port of Walvis Bay over the past weekend.

Suspicions that a local subsidiary company of Samherji was going to send the fishing vessel away from Namibian waters was confirmed when the Saga and the Geysir both sailed off to foreign shores more than a week ago.

Along with the fact that the company has indicated clearly that it is the process of divesting from Namibia formed firm grounds on which the seizure of the fishing vessel under Article 28 of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act (POCA) was ordered.

In a statement the interim Chief Executive Officer of Samherji, Björgólfur Jóhannsson, said the company intends to approach the Namibian courts with an application to have the vessel released that was supposed to leave Namibian waters to be sold in Asia.

Photo: Contributed