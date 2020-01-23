SACU inks MoU with UK on customs modernization

Business Reporter

THE Southern African Customs Union (SACU) and the UK have inked an agreement that will see support implementation on SACU customs mordernisation.

On 20 January 2020, the Executive Secretary of SACU, Paulina Mbala Elago, and the Director for Economic Diplomacy at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO), Lewis Neal, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support implementation of the ongoing SACU Customs Modernisation Programme.

Elago stated that the SACU Regional Customs Modernisation Programme seeks to strengthen collaboration and to enhance administrative efficiencies amongst Customs Administrations in the SACU Member States of Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa.

She added that the key objective of the programme is to enhance efficiency in order to facilitate cross border movement of goods, while securing borders to curb the scourge of illicit trade, as well as to ensure seamless movement of legitimate trade.

The programme also aims to promote traders’ compliance with the national laws and policies.

To date, the key regional Customs Tools and Frameworks have been developed. These include Model Bilateral Arrangement to facilitate automatic exchange of information; Preferred Trader Programme Engagement Strategy; Preferred Trader Programme Training Manuals on Risk Management and Audit for Customs Officials; Preferred Trader Programme Internal and External Manuals to guide Customs Officials and Traders on implementation of the Preferred Traders Programme; IT Connectivity Blue Print; IT Connectivity Utility Block “Your Export Is My Entry”; as well as others.

Elago stated that an initial funding support amounting to £158,690.09 has been committed by the UK for the period from October 2019 to 31 March 2020.

The UK has further committed to providing continued support towards the implementation of the SACU Customs Modernisation Programme, as well as Trade related support. The funding support for the subsequent year will be based on the activities to be agreed by both parties.

It is envisaged that upon full implementation of the SACU Customs Modernisation Programme, the SACU region will benefit from, amongst others, reduced costs, predictability and transparency, improved co-operation and collaboration with various stakeholders, increased competitiveness and sustainable customs reform and modernisation efforts in the region.

For the private sector, the benefits that will accrue in the long term include reduction in the transaction costs associated with border crossings, and enhanced competitiveness of business which encourages new investments.

The signing of the MoU was witnessed by the High Commissioner of Botswana and the Representatives of the High Commissioners of Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa.