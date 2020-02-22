Russia and Namibia to strengthen trade relations

Staff Reporter

BUSINESSES from the Russian Federation were invited to explore investment opportunities in Namibia which would add value to local products and assist the country to get out of the current economic downturn.

Through the Inter-Governmental Commission, Namibia and Russia have signed Agreements of Cooperation in areas of agriculture, health, education, defence and security, mines and energy, trade and investment, fisheries and tourism.

The Chairperson of the Federal Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matvienko paid a courtesy call on President Hage Geingob at State House. She delivered a special letter from President Vladimir Putin and lauded Dr. Geingob for the constructive role he plays in African and International Affairs.

Dr. Geingob emphasized the need for the Namibian Government to expedite the conclusion of outstanding draft agreements with the Russian Federation in order to strengthen trade, business and people-to-people exchanges. The President further directed that visa requirements for citizens of the Russian Federation would be waived for Namibia to benefit from increased tourists arrivals and business opportunities from the Federation.

Photos: Courtesy of the State House

President Geingob further expressed satisfaction with the bilateral meeting he had with President Vladimir Putin at the October 2019 Africa-Russia Summit in Sochi, Russia. Dr. Geingob said that the well-organized Summit was timely in restoring and driving the Africa-Russia relations to an elevated level of cooperation, fit for a modern era.

Matvienko applauded Namibia for opening up licensing for uranium exploration, and expressed Russia’s willingness to work closely with Namibia in the field of geology and subsoil management. She expressed the need for a relationship at the level of a stronger strategic partnership and informed Dr. Geingob that the Russian Federation would be willing to increase the number of scholarships for Namibian students, and more can be done to expand educational and scientific exchanges between Russian and Namibian Universities.

“The Russian Federation is an old friend, a tried and tested friend who stood with us and provided immense military, financial, and diplomatic support to the SWAPO Party during the dark days of our Liberation Struggle. Now that we have won our political freedom, we need you as old friends, and invite Russian companies to come to Namibia and invest in various sectors to help us overcome the economic downturn. Now our people need jobs and income to have meaningful and happy lives. Our collaboration on the economic front will serve as an impetus to further consolidate the existing fraternal bonds of friendships, and also strengthen the ongoing Government-to-Government interactions through the bilateral Joint Permanent Commission, and in multilateral forums,” Dr. Geingob said.