Ruling in new Fishrot Six application reserved

Eba Kandovazu

JUDGEMENT in the High Court application of the Fishrot Six to have the search warrants used by investigators to search their properties and confiscate assets and evidence to be declared null and void was reserved until the end of February this year.

The applicants, disgraced ministers Bernhard Esau and Sakeus Shanghala, their co-accused James Hatuikulipi, Tamson Hatuikulipi, Ricardo Gustavo and Pius Mwatelulo approached the court with an application in which they seek an order declaring the search warrants invalid and unlawful.

They further seek an order directing the Director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Prosecutor General, the officer who applied for the warrants and the Inspector General of the Namibian Police as well as any other person in possession of the seized items to restore such items, goods and documents seized in pursuance of the impugned search warrants to be returned to them. This includes memory sticks, draft wills, vehicles, note books, computers and data, any copies and or duplications made thereof. If successful the applicants wants the seized property returned to them within one day of such order made by the court.

The search warrants are being challenged on the basis that they contain no fresh information which entails that the documents are no different from the initial warrants. The applicants claim that the warrants are also vague, overboard and unintelligible.