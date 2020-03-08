Ronny Negonga sports tournament attracts 44 teams

Maria David

THE first ever Ondangwa Urban constituency Ronny Negonga sports tournament attracted close to fifty teams for soccer, netball, volleyball and basketball.

At registration, which was free, a total 26 soccer teams and 6 netball teams signed up, while the volleyball and basketball teams consisted of players from the youth in the Ondangwa Urban constituency.

Speaking at the official kick off tournament on Saturday, Oshana Regional Governor Elia Irimari, said that the Ondangwa Urban is the only constituency that is scouting for talent that will eventually benefit the constituency at the upcoming regional sport festival planned for later this year.

KICK OFF: Governor Elia Irimari officially launched the first ever Ronny Negonga sports tournament in Ondangwa. Photos: Contributed

“It’s a unique idea that the constituency came up with. Even I never came up with such a brilliant idea when I was the councillor,” said Irimari.

Irimari called on the residents of Ondangwa Urban to assist one another not only to build, but to develop local sports.

Councillor Ronny Negonga on his part noted that the purpose of the tournament is to come together as residents of the constituency to have peaceful games, showcase talent and to award remarkable players at the same time.

“This will be an annual tournament and if funds become available, we will be hosting it twice a year,” said Negonga.

Negonga invested N$22,000 for the first ever tournament.

The winning soccer team will walkway with 16 gold medals, a trophy and N$3,000.

The soccer team that comes second will walk away with N$2,000, while the third and fourth places will each walk away with N$1,000.

The netball, volleyball and basketball winning teams will each walk away with N$1, 200, 12 gold medals and trophies, while the teams that come in second and third will each get N$800 and N$500, respectively.