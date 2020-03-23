Romanian couple cleared of COVID-19

Niël Terblanché

THE Romanian couple that tested positive for the coronavirus in Namibia a fortnight ago as recovered from the deadly virus and will be allowed to return to their country of origin.

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, confirmed that the couple has been cleared by the special task team and will be going home soon.

Dr Shangula said the Namibian government will assist the couple with arrangements to make their way back home.

The couple arrived at the Hosea Kutako International Airport on the 11 March on a Doha connecting flight from Madrid.

According to the health minister, since testing positive, the couple was under constant observation.

In the meantime, the Namibian Institute of Pathology (NIP) has performed 39 tests for people who presented symptoms of COVID-19, none of which came back positive.